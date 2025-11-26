WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Serious Health Update

Ricky Morton shared a worrying health update with fans this week, revealing that he’s been battling walking pneumonia for the past two weeks. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a message on X explaining that the illness has taken a severe toll on his body and energy levels, hitting him far harder than the name suggests. According to Morton, even the smallest daily tasks have left him completely exhausted.

“I’ve been fighting walking pneumonia for the past two weeks, and man… it has absolutely kicked my ass,” Morton wrote, noting that something as simple as walking to the mailbox has felt like “a full-on marathon.”

Despite the struggle, Morton stressed that he remains positive and is relying heavily on his faith as he recovers. “Taking it day by day, keeping my faith strong, and trusting this bounce-back is coming,” he added.

Morton’s update has resonated deeply with fans who have long admired his unmatched stamina and toughness. As one-half of the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll Express alongside Robert Gibson, Morton helped revolutionize tag team wrestling throughout the 1980s. From their epic battles with the Midnight Express to clashes with the Four Horsemen, Morton built a reputation as one of the greatest sellers and most energetic performers the business has ever seen. The pair were officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Even in recent years, Morton has continued working inside the ring and training younger wrestlers, making his current health struggles especially jarring for fans accustomed to watching him push through punishment with remarkable resilience.