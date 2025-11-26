John Cena Reveals Full Lineup For NXT Deadline’s Iron Survivor Challenge

John Cena made a major splash at the November 25, 2025 NXT Gold Rush special, stepping into a role usually reserved for a full panel of WWE legends.

This year, Cena alone was given the authority to personally choose all the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline, and he delivered a lineup packed with rising stars, champions, and crossover talent.

Cena’s selections for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge spotlight a mix of breakout NXT names and established champions from partner promotions:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants

Je’Von Evans

Leon Slater (current TNA X-Division Champion)

Joe Hendry

Dion Lennox (current NXT Tag Team Champion)

Myles Borne – who earned the final spot by defeating Trick Williams in the main event of Gold Rush

Meanwhile, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge lineup is equally loaded, showcasing both homegrown NXT competitors and a major star from TNA:

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants

Sol Ruca

Lola Vice

Kelani Jordan

Jordynne Grace

Kendal Grey (current WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion)

Cena’s involvement added extra star power to the Gold Rush special and set the stage for one of the most stacked Deadline cards to date.

Beyond the Iron Survivor announcements, Cena also confirmed a major title match for the event:

NXT Champion Ricky Saints will defend his title against Oba Femi, the winner of the 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, who is looking to reclaim the championship he previously held before Saints ended his reign.

NXT Deadline takes place Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.