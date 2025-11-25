Tony Chimel Confirms AEW Exit, Says Company “Runs Things Differently”

Tony Chimel has officially wrapped up his time with All Elite Wrestling. The former longtime WWE ring announcer confirmed in a new interview that he is no longer working with AEW, marking the end of a run that began last year.

Speaking with All Axxess Entertainment, Chimel looked back fondly on his experience with the company and described what it was like adjusting to a different environment after decades in WWE.

“I always had a good time there,” Chimel said. “They’re a smaller operation, and they run things a little differently, but the people there are nice. I knew a lot of WWE people who are there now. It was a nice little run and I’m very grateful for the time I had there. They do their thing the way they want to do their thing.”

Chimel previously generated headlines earlier this year when he stated that AEW would have permitted him to appear on John Cena’s retirement tour, even while he was under contract. With his AEW stint now behind him, that obstacle is gone should WWE ever decide to involve him in Cena’s farewell moment.

Cena’s retirement tour is nearing its conclusion, with his final match set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. WWE is currently in the middle of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent. Quarterfinal matchups include Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa vs. Penta on Monday Night Raw.