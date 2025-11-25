Backstage Update On Anna Jay’s AEW Future

AEW star Anna Jay’s contract with the company is set to expire soon, and there has been some discussion about whether she will remain with AEW once her contract ends.

According to Fightful Select, the prevailing belief within AEW is that Jay will likely stay with the company after her current deal expires. However, she is reviewing her options and discussing her future in the industry.

The report notes that no official announcement has been made regarding a contract extension or the timeline for a decision, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that Jay’s working relationship with Tay Melo is a significant factor in her ongoing plans. The two have been paired together for several years and are expected to appear regularly in AEW’s developing women’s tag team division if Jay agrees to a new deal.

The report also highlights that AEW’s focus on expanding tag opportunities for the women’s roster could influence the final contract negotiations.

Additionally, one challenge mentioned for Jay and other talents is the limited number of televised matches available each year. With around 20 matches annually on AEW television, this can hinder wrestlers’ exposure and in-ring development.

The report suggests that increased airtime for Jay and Melo could be a potential benefit if the company moves forward with more prominent plans for a dedicated women’s tag division.