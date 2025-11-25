AEW Reveals Full 2025 Continental Classic Lineups

AEW has officially announced the full field for the 2025 Continental Classic, the company’s annual round-robin tournament set to kick off on the November 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. The competition will run through the end of the year and conclude at AEW Worlds End, where the league finals and the championship final will all take place to crown the new Continental Champion.

The Continental Classic is divided into two six-man blocks — the Blue League and the Gold League — with each competitor wrestling every other entrant in their league once. Points will determine who advances, with the top two from each league moving on to the semifinals.

AEW confirmed the rules once again for this year’s tournament:

20-minute time limit

3 points for a win

1 point for a draw

Everyone is banned from ringside

The Blue League features a stacked lineup that includes two Blackpool Combat Club representatives — Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. They are joined by Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Máscara Dorada, creating one of the most diverse and unpredictable blocks to date.

The Gold League includes some of AEW’s most dynamic performers, led by Darby Allin and PAC. Also competing are Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kyle Fletcher, and the newly added Kazuchika Okada, making the league one of the strongest in tournament history.

Here are the full Continental Classic lineups for 2025:

Blue League

Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley

Claudio Castagnoli

Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy

Máscara Dorada

Gold League

Darby Allin

PAC

Kevin Knight

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Kyle Fletcher

Kazuchika Okada

The tournament officially begins November 26 on AEW Dynamite, with league matches continuing across Dynamite and Collision in the weeks leading up to AEW Worlds End.