Jamie Hayter Returning To The Ring Next Month

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter now has an official return date — but her first match back won’t take place in AEW. Instead, Hayter will step into the ring in her home country of England for Pro Wrestling EVE, marking her first appearance since suffering facial injuries during the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match.

Hayter is scheduled to compete at EVE’s Let’s Slam Santa event on Friday, December 5, in Walthamstow, London. She will team with Session Moth Martina in a tag team bout against EVE Champion RHIO and Alexxis Falcon. The promotion confirmed the match on Sunday after announcing Hayter’s return earlier in the week.

Hayter has been sidelined since Blood and Guts in September, where she was struck by a thrown chair from Megan Bayne. According to Bryan Alvarez, the impact chipped several teeth and “messed” up her face, forcing her off AEW television during the build to Full Gear. She did not appear at the event.

While Hayter remains under AEW contract, there is a chance she could resurface on AEW programming before heading to London. AEW will hold a combined Dynamite/Collision taping this Wednesday in Nashville and another Dynamite the following week in Fishers, Indiana. As of now, Hayter has not been advertised for either show.

Hayter last wrestled in September 2025 as part of Kris Statlander’s team in the historic women’s Blood and Guts match against the Triangle of Madness.