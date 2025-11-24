Ricochet Reacts To Becoming First AEW National Champion

AEW National Champion Ricochet participated in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, discussing his feelings about becoming the inaugural champion.

Ricochet said, “Honestly, it felt familiar. It felt familiar, this isn’t a place I haven’t been before. But to be the inaugural National Champion when there was a plethora of talent into that match which were all vying for the same thing. And to be the one — again, we came in with a plan. We had a plan set early thanks to the no rules. [laughs] So to be the one out of all those guys vying for this thing, to be the one to win. It feels great but again, it feels very familiar.”

On The Demand’s plans going forward:

“This is honestly just the beginning, guys. I hope you know this. This is just one of many, because I’ve got a couple sharks here who smell blood in the water and now are very hungry. So everybody in the entire company better watch out, because we’re eyeing you. Even Kris Statlander, you better watch your back because I might come for that one next.”

