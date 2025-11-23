Backstage Update On AEW’s Interest In Zayda Steel

As previously reported by PWMania.com, indie wrestling star Zayda Steel decided not to renew her WWE ID contract this past October.

She had been appearing on WWE EVOLVE for several months after initially signing her ID deal in November 2024.

Since her departure from the WWE ID program, Steel has been on AEW’s radar, as the company reached out to her following her exit.

According to Fightful Select, Steel is not yet signed with AEW. However, many people within the company believe that a contract with her is imminent.

The report also noted that Steel has appeared on several recent AEW TV episodes, but she has not yet wrestled for the company.

There is currently no information about when her first appearance might take place, but updates will be provided as they become available.