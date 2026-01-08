Backstage Update On Jake Something’s AEW Signing

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the debut of TNA Wrestling veteran Jake Something, who has joined the Don Callis Family.

This came after JetSpeed’s match alongside Jack Perry against The Demand was canceled after Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were attacked backstage.

The Demand and Don Callis then appeared, pretending to be confused about who attacked Bailey and Knight, and engaged in a discussion with Renee Paquette regarding the definition of the word “bounty.”

Callis later stated that someone or “Something” had just gotten very rich before Mark Davis and Something appeared, with Callis referring to Something as Jake Doyle.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have confirmed that Doyle recently signed with the company after his TNA Wrestling contract expired on January 1.

Although there were initial reports suggesting that Doyle’s TNA deal might extend into the summer, Fightful confirmed in November that it concluded at the end of the year.

As mentioned on AEW TV, Doyle will now be teaming regularly with Davis, especially since Davis’ former partner, Kyle Fletcher, has transitioned to a singles competitor.

Doyle has spent the majority of his professional wrestling career with TNA Wrestling as Jake Something, and he made appearances on AEW Dark in 2022 during his brief time away from TNA, still using the Jake Something name.