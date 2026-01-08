Shelton Benjamin Addresses Speculation Following Match With Jon Moxley

Shelton Benjamin has responded to fan speculation following his AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match on the January 7, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center.

Benjamin faced Jon Moxley in the opening contest of the night. The match went nearly the full 20-minute time limit, with Moxley securing the pinfall victory with just five seconds remaining on the clock.

Ahead of the bout, some fans expressed concern on social media, believing Benjamin appeared emotional during his entrance and speculating that he may have been crying. The Hurt Syndicate member quickly shut that down.

Taking to social media, Benjamin clarified that what fans saw was simply part of his usual pre-match routine:

“Thanks for the concern Fans you are greatly appreciated, but I don’t do emotional. I hurt Hurt people. However, before I enter an arena, I do pour water on my head that tends to drip.”

The match itself was intense and physical. Benjamin notably slapped away Moxley’s offered handshake at the start, showing clear disdain. Despite that, after the hard-fought victory, Moxley extended respect, and the two eventually shook hands. The brawl even spilled into the crowd, adding to the atmosphere in Tulsa.

The bout also featured several notable presences. Jim Ross returned to AEW television in his home state of Oklahoma, while MVP joined the commentary team. It was previously confirmed that MVP has signed a long-term contract extension with AEW.

Moxley is the reigning AEW Continental Champion, having defeated Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic final at AEW Worlds End on December 27, 2025. That win ended Okada’s historic 647-day reign and marked Moxley’s first run with the title. With his win over Benjamin, Moxley has now secured two straight eliminator victories, following his December 31 win over Josh Alexander.

AEW now turns its attention to AEW Maximum Carnage, scheduled for January 14, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The card is set to feature a major World Championship clash between MJF and Bandido, along with the highly anticipated return of Kenny Omega.