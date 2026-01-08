Moose Says WWE NXT Partnership Changed Everything For TNA, Talks Road Ahead

In the latest exclusive interview from PWMania.com, PWMania’s Scott Mitchell sits down with TNA Wrestling’s Moose for a wide-ranging and candid discussion.

Moose opens up about TNA Wrestling’s historic AMC debut, his journey within the company, working with rising stars like Oba Femi and Ethan Page, and the evolving partnership between WWE NXT and TNA, along with much more.

Watch the interview in full below.

I want to start with one of the biggest TNA accomplishments recently. Beginning on Thursday, January 15th, we will see TNA begin broadcasting on Thursday nights on AMC. What was the morale like when you found that out?

“We heard rumors all over the place. Social media, different people spreading the word. But once we found out for sure, and it was confirmed by Carlos, it was joyful. We were excited. Especially guys like myself, Eddie Edwards, Frankie (Kazarian), Eric Young, and just guys who have been in the company forever. We’ve been through the ups and through the very lows. I feel like this was the biggest news that we’ve heard, especially since I’ve been here. I’ve been in the company for 10 years. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait until January 15th to start rolling. This is a huge opportunity for me and the whole company to get seen by way more people. So, we have to put our best foot forward.”

What does it mean to you that TNA found its new home on the AMC network, which is available in around 60 million homes in the United States? How important is this to not only you but also TNA as a whole?

“It’s very important. It just shows that we’ve been growing. We never once gave up or never once stopped believing what TNA could be, and on January 15th, we get the opportunity to show the world who TNA is and how good we are.”

TNA will make its AMC debut in Dallas, TX, for a couple of big shows on the 15th and 17th of this month. What’s your mindset heading into these big events? Does it add anything special for you that these events mark the debut of TNA on AMC?

“I’m kind of different because I treat every show and every event the same. I got that mindset from one of the coaches I played with, Bill Belichick. It’s business as usual. I’m always busting my a**. It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with, whether it’s somebody who’s 300 pounds, 150 pounds, or someone that’s a no-name or a superstar. I treat every match the same. I’m always going to put 110% and be disciplined 110%. Going to the AMC debut and going to the pay-per-view two days later, I’m not going to do anything different than I normally do to prepare. That’s just from my standpoint. Someone else on the roster may have a different answer for you. But, for me, I treat every show and every moment and every event the same.”

TNA returns to Albuquerque on January 22nd and 23rd. What’s your mindset heading into these shows?

“It’s not returning for me because I’ve never been to Albuquerque. Not even a visit, let alone to wrestle. I’m looking forward to what Albuquerque has to offer. I know nothing about it. I’ve never been to New Mexico. So, I’m intrigued by how the fans are. It’s another great opportunity for us on AMC, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Over the past year, we’ve seen The System run roughshod over TNA. What has it been like working with Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, and JDC?

“It’s almost like going on vacation when you go to work. All those guys are my closest friends in real life. Thanks to Tommy for having me work with my closest friends. It’s joyful. It’s a vacation going to work because I get to hang out with those guys. I’d never be the one to complain about being in the group. We’re best friends. Honestly, the last three years have been the best three years of my wrestling career because I get a chance to work with those guys.”

JDC has officially retired. How important was it for you to work with him on the tail end of his career?

“JDC is awesome. I learned a lot from him. It’s funny because one of the first times we tagged, he yelled at me because I did something stupid. Then, he told me why I shouldn’t do what I did. That right there shows the type of guy he is. Teaching a guy who’s considered a veteran in myself. JDC is also a great person; he’s a funny character. He’s all of the above.”

Recently, we have seen NXT and TNA have a very fun partnership. This is something that many fans, myself included, never really thought we would see. How cool is this for you to be a part of?

“Oh man, I honestly believe without the working relationship that we have with NXT, we probably wouldn’t be in the position we are to be having this AMC deal. Plus, I just think that because WWE has a big platform, every time one of our talents goes there, we’re seen by millions of people. After our performance there, those viewers who watch their show, if they like a guy like me or Santana or Leon, they will tune into AXS TV, which used to be our home, to see what we’re doing there. I’m grateful for our relationship. It’s only going to get better. Obviously, it’s going to get better because we’re in the beginning parts of it. I think it’s going to get much better now because we’re on a bigger network. I believe, and I don’t know for sure, but just from my belief, they’re going to send us bigger stars because before we used to be on a smaller-scale network on AXS, but now we’re on a huge network that is in 60 million homes. It’ll probably make them want to send bigger stars to our show because it will be seen by more eyes.”

You’ve worked with Oba Femi in a dream match for many, and most recently, worked with Ethan Page, as well. What has it been like to work with some of the top guys in NXT, too?

“It’s been great. Oba Femi, I can say nothing but praise about him. In fact, after the first time I got a chance to work with him, I said he’s going to be the future of WWE. You can just see how he’s being presented in his time on the main roster. Page is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him for probably a decade now. We’ve had matches together, we’ve worked with each other, we’ve had tag matches with each other, and I was just happy we got to show the world our chemistry in front of a bigger audience.”

With 2026 now just beginning, what are your goals for the year, and do you have anyone you’d like to share the ring with, whether it be from TNA or NXT?

“My goal is just to be a better human being. That’s one thing I know I can control. With everything else, I don’t like setting long-term goals in wrestling. A lot of those things are out of my control. It’s whoever has the pen, right? The only goal I can have is things I can control, and that’s to be a better human being and continue giving 110% every time I step in the ring. As far as dream matches, I think I have a lot of dream matches. But, as I said, it’s just a dream; I don’t control whether those matches happen. But, I think it’s well known is my biggest dream match is to work with Brock Lesnar. He’s one of the guys, especially in my football days, that I looked up to, and he’s one of the guys that I molded the Moose character on. He’s definitely the number one guy. But he’s on the main roster, so I don’t know if there’s even an opportunity for that to happen. I don’t know. I don’t control that. But, the only thing I do control is if I ever get called back to go to NXT, and whoever I share the ring with, I’m always going to give 110%.”

For those who would like to see more of TNA, I highly recommend TNA+. Why should people sign up for this very fun app?

“Especially for the newer fans, I think it’s great to sign up for the app because if you’re just new, catching on to TNA, the app gives you a lot of footage of old wrestlers who came by TNA. Guys like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, I know I’m missing a bunch of names, but it teaches you and shows you some of the history of the company, you know? That alone is a good buy.”

Don’t miss TNA Wrestling’s debut episode of “TNA iMPACT” on AMC live on January 15th, at 9:00 p.m. ET.