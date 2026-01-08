Matt Hardy Confident Hardy Boyz Will Return To WWE Main Roster

Matt Hardy has expressed strong confidence that he and his brother Jeff Hardy will once again appear on WWE’s main roster, thanks to the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Speaking in a recent interview with Reel Appreciation, Hardy reflected on how unprecedented the collaboration between the two companies has been, noting that it has already allowed The Hardy Boyz to further cement their historic legacy across multiple decades.

“It’s very cool that this partnership is taking place,” Hardy said. “We were WWE tag champions in the 90s, in the 2000s, the 2010s, and now in the 2020s with the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, which is so cool.”

Hardy then hinted strongly that their WWE appearances may not be finished.

“But I feel very confident you are going to see the Hardy Boyz show up on a main roster show, maybe a main roster pay-per-view, who knows? Anything can happen now.”

The Hardy Boyz returned to a WWE ring in February 2025 for the first time in several years, competing on WWE NXT against the No Quarter Catch Crew. During their time on the brand, the legendary duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championship, making Matt Hardy the oldest champion in the title’s history at 51 years old.

Despite that WWE success, the brothers remain firmly signed with TNA Wrestling. They are currently in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, continuing to work a regular schedule for the company.

Matt Hardy has repeatedly stated that his long-term hope is for both brothers to ultimately finish their careers in WWE, a scenario that now appears more realistic than ever given the cross-promotional landscape.

Recent reports indicate that the WWE–TNA working relationship is expected to remain in place through at least 2028, a collaboration that has already produced several high-profile moments. These include TNA stars Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona appearing in WWE’s “Last Time Is Now” tournament during John Cena’s retirement tour in late 2025. Cardona has since signed a full-time WWE deal.

As of January 2026, the partnership remains active, with crossover matches such as Leon Slater challenging for the NXT Championship at the New Year’s Evil special.

While the door to WWE remains open, TNA Wrestling is also preparing for a major moment of its own. The company is set to debut Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on January 15, followed by the TNA Genesis Premium Live Event on January 17.

With momentum building across both companies, Matt Hardy’s belief that the Hardy Boyz will return to WWE’s main roster no longer sounds like wishful thinking—it sounds like a matter of when, not if.