Andrade El Idolo Reacts To AEW Return

Andrade El Idolo has officially addressed his return to All Elite Wrestling, confirming that he is once again “All Elite” following his re-emergence on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The January 7, 2026, edition of Dynamite aired from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and marked Andrade’s first official AEW appearance after his departure from WWE. Andrade had briefly resurfaced previously before disappearing from television amid reports that a one-year non-compete clause in his WWE contract delayed his full-time return.

That waiting period is now over.

During the broadcast, Tony Khan formally confirmed Andrade’s status as an AEW talent. Shortly after the show, Andrade took to social media to thank Khan and signal his intentions moving forward: “Once again, thank you very much, Sir!!! @AEW vamos a romperla!!”

The Spanish phrase translates to “we’re going to break it,” emphasizing Andrade’s confidence heading into this new chapter. In a separate post, he doubled down on his comeback message, writing: “LATINO MAN ‘ANDRADE EL IDOLO’ Is Back @AEW.”

Andrade’s return came with a major storyline development, as he was unveiled as the newest member of the Don Callis Family, one of AEW’s most dominant heel factions.

Also joining the group on the same night was former Jake Something, now performing under his real name Jake Doyle. Doyle made an immediate impact earlier in the show, attacking JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) to collect a bounty issued by Callis and Ricochet, the reigning AEW National Champion.

Despite The Young Bucks and Jack Perry picking up a victory over The Demand (Bishop Kaun, Ricochet, and Toa Liona), the Don Callis Family stood tall to close the segment, launching a post-match assault that firmly established Andrade’s alignment with the faction.

The January 7 episode featured a loaded card beyond Andrade’s return. Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW Continental Championship against Shelton Benjamin, winning with just five seconds left before the time limit expired.

In the main event, Adam Page and Swerve Strickland defeated HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs in a brutal Lights Out match. The night also marked the return of Jim Ross to the commentary booth in his home state of Oklahoma.

With Andrade El Idolo now officially back in AEW—and aligned with Don Callis—the landscape of the promotion’s upper card just became significantly more dangerous.