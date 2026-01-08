Update On Buddy Matthews’ AEW Return Following Ankle Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Buddy Matthews announced in August that he needed surgery to repair a broken ankle he suffered in February during Grand Slam Australia, where he faced Kazuchika Okada.

The injury occurred during his entrance. In December, he revealed that he was still experiencing nerve issues and numbness around the ankle as he continued his recovery.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp provided updates on Matthews’ injury status after a fan inquired about it.

According to Sapp, the injury was more severe than initially believed, especially since Matthews competed in a full match on the injured ankle. He also mentioned that Matthews is still working toward recovery.

AEW had hoped at one point that he might return by the end of 2025, but that clearly did not happen.

Currently, AEW has no specific timetable for Matthews’ return. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.