Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Expansion Plans And Vision For 2026

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown with Jon Alba to discuss various topics, including his vision for what he wants the company to achieve differently in 2026.

Khan said, “I think there’s new international territories we’ve never been before. We’ve never been to France. There’s parts of Australia, we’ve only been to really Brisbane, which is excellent. Yeah, I’m excited to go to Sydney, and expand into some new places. When you consider some of the best cities and sports in the world where AEW has never been but we do have good television, I think that is a place where we can continue to expand and grow. We just had our first ever event in Manchester, and we’ve been on ITV now for six years and had never been to Manchester, one of the top cities in England. Ad we had one of our best Wednesday crowds ever just last week. So, I’m very very proud of that, and I thought that that’s a great example of going to a new city where AEW’s popular and establishing ourselves.”

On All In Returning to London:

“Now something we did not do in 2025 that we are going to do in 2026, which is first and foremost to me, is return to London’s Wembley Stadium. We set the world record for the most tickets ever sold for a pro wrestling show at AEW All In: London 2023. We had great success going back in 2024. And now after taking some time off, taking 2025 and not having that show. We had a very successful event in London with Forbidden Door at the O2. Going back to Wembley, I think is going to be great for us. We had a huge year. I think that demand will be there for AEW All In: London [in] Wembley Stadium. So you ask me something we did not do in 2025 that I want to do very successfully in 2026, my #1 answer would be go back to Wembley and knock it out of the park again.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)