Adam Copeland Reportedly Set To Write A New Book About His Career

Sources in the publishing world indicate that WWE Hall of Famer and top AEW star Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, is set to write his second memoir, which is expected to be released later this year.

The book will be published by HarperCollins, although additional details about the release have not yet been disclosed.

Currently, Copeland is signed to AEW but has been off television since the post-AEW All Out edition of Dynamite in September. During that episode, he informed his tag team partner, Christian Cage, that he needed to step away to attend to family matters.

His last match was at All Out 2025 in September, where he and Cage faced FTR.

Despite their efforts, FTR attacked Copeland’s wife, Beth Phoenix, after the match while he was handcuffed. This storyline was designed to write Copeland out of television due to his filming commitments for Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” in which he portrays Ares, the God of War, for the hit Disney+ series. He has also reportedly been cast in the upcoming sequel, “The Beekeeper 2.”

Copeland’s first book, “Adam Copeland On Edge,” was released over 20 years ago, in 2004, and was reissued in paperback in 2005.

There is currently no update on when Copeland will make his in-ring return to AEW, but information will be provided as it becomes available.