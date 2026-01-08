Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/14/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, along with the Babes of Wrath—AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron—will face the Triangle of Madness, which consists of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a trios match.

Moreover, Darby Allin will compete against “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a singles match. Kenny Omega, known as “The Best Bout Machine,” will also be making his return.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.