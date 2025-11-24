Mark Briscoe Says Full Gear TNT Title Win Was Beyond Anything He Imagined

AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe participated in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including receiving a custom title after his victory at the PPV.

Briscoe said, “My good friend Orange Cassidy presented it to me on behalf of the entire Conglomeration. My road family, as I like to say. And yeah, I could not be happier with the lovely design.”

On winning the title:

“I mean, it’s amazing. I’ve never necessarily thought like a night like tonight might happen. I mean, I’m a tag team wrestler. I’ve always been a tag team wrestler. So you know, it’s been three years now that I put that behind me. And so it’s really amazing. I wanna thank Tony, thank the family, thank God, and thank all y’all, all the fans, everyone who supports it. Because this is, I mean, it really is. I can’t really find the words. But it feels pretty good.”

You can check out Briscoe’s comments in the video below.

