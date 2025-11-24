Tony Khan Says Last Year’s Full Gear Was The “Turning Point” For AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum. He discussed various topics, including his belief that last year’s Full Gear marked the start of a turning point for the company.

Khan said, “One year ago — sitting in this chair today, I felt; I don’t feel now. One year ago I felt — and today, it’s 180 degrees the other way — felt, one year ago, embattled. I feel the opposite. I feel like we are — doing the 10,000 fans, and having the Full Gear show, felt like the beginning of a turnaround. And that’s really what everybody, the vibe [at] Full Gear last year was like, ‘This feels like the beginning of a big turnaround for us.’”

On the past year in AEW:

“And you look at one year later, and it feels like we’re on such a great run this year. It’s been a great year for us. Some interesting things I’m learning about looking back at this year. And we’re in the fourth quarter now of the year… we’re doing things differently a year later. But I felt like one year ago, that was a beginning of a great run of things that now — like you said, full circle. It feels like a total opposite feeling, where it feels like a year ago, it felt like the beginning of a turnaround. And now it feels just like flow, momentum. And what a great year we’re having.”

