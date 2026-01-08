Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/10/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family.

Additionally, El Clon, also part of the Don Callis Family, will face Komander in a singles match.

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will team up with Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, both AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, for trios action against their opponents.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.