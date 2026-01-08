Andrade El Idolo Revealed As Masked Attacker On AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Davis and the debuting Jake Doyle attacked JetSpeed to kick off the show.

The Young Bucks ended up teaming with Jack Perry, and they secured the victory. However, after the match, Davis and Doyle, joined by other members of the Don Callis Family, launched another attack on The Bucks and Perry.

JetSpeed then came out to make the save, but the lights suddenly went out. When they came back on, a masked man was in the ring and struck Bailey with a spinning Hammerlock DDT.

The masked man then removed his mask, revealing himself as Andrade El Idolo. The segment concluded with FTR appearing on stage alongside Stokely Hathaway, who stared down El Idolo before departing.

Andrade El Idolo initially returned to AEW during the October 1st episode of Dynamite after leaving WWE.

WWE subsequently issued a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that El Idolo was bound by a 12-month non-compete clause due to being released for cause. However, he reached an agreement with WWE and became a free agent around December 12th.