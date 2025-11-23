Backstage News On Tony Khan’s In-Studio Interview With Ariel Helwani

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made a surprising in-studio appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week, just before last night’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

This move was unexpected, given the public feud between the two; Khan had previously called Helwani a “fraud,” while Helwani had criticized Khan’s responses in an earlier interview.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talent had been prohibited from appearing on Helwani’s show due to their past disagreements.

During the interview, AEW’s head of PR stated that she worked diligently to re-establish and repair the relationship between Helwani and the promotion.

This effort could pave the way for future collaborations or projects between the two parties.