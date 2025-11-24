Kyle Fletcher Reveals How His Mentorship With MVP Began In AEW

AEW star Kyle Fletcher spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about various topics, including how his relationship with pro wrestling veteran and fellow AEW star MVP began.

Fletcher said, “The relationship between us, it kind of started very organically. It was like, him and the boys, they got brought in. And backstage whenever there’s a new coworker, you go up and you introduce yourself and you’re polite. I think a couple of the other boys had had a bit more of a relationship with MVP. So it started very cordial. And then when those people are around so often, I feel like you’d be silly just not to at least ask like what they think. I think there were a couple of times where I would come back from a match or I’d come back from a a promo or whatever, and he’d just be in the vicinity. And I’d ask him nicely, ‘Did you see any of it? Did you watch any of it?’ And yeah, he was super-cool. And [was] just like taking the time to dissect some things and praise some other things.”

On the biggest advice MVP has given him:

“The biggest piece of advice I feel like gives me all the time really is just to believe that I am a star. And to kind of not let other people try and walk all over me. To really try and present myself a certain way. And he always praises me, the way I dress, the way I talk, the way I present myself. He calls me ‘Superstar’ every time he sees me because that’s what he he thinks of me as. Which is kind of cool to get that kind of praise from someone like that. So yeah, he’s just one of the many people backstage that I feel like I can always go to. I am always trying to learn, trying to grow and and become a better performer, a better person, a better wrestler. So yeah, I am more than grateful for him and everyone else that I that I’m able to talk to on the reg.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)