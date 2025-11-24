Tony Khan Says Full Continental Classic Field Will Be Announced This Week

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including his plan to announce the entire Continental Classic field this week.

Khan said, “Coming out of tonight, that was such a hard-hitting show. So many of the wrestlers, women and men, beat up. And coming into the week, it’s going to be a very exciting week of AEW. I’m back in the trainer’s room across the hall. We’re still working through but I’ve got a very good idea of who will be participating. And I will be announcing early this week who all the Continental participants in the Gold and the Blue League are.”

On O’Reilly likely being out of the Classic:

“One change. After the actions of Jon Moxley and after the hard-hitting match, Kyle O’Reilly will probably be out of action. And it’s unfortunate, because Kyle did want to wrestle in the Continental Classic. He was really excited about it. And he’s been breaking through, he’s had some of the biggest wins of his career. I was excited to see Kyle O’Reilly in the field, but I think Kyle’s probably not gonna be cleared. And we’ll probably have to deal with some injuries coming out of the No Holds Barred Match.”

You can check out Khan's comments in the video below.

