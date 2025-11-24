Tony Khan On Whether He Has Ever Felt Burned Out In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, where he discussed several topics, including whether he has ever felt burned out in the company.

Khan said, “No, I haven’t taken a break from wrestling in a long, long time and I love it. I am very much in the zone. I love coming to work every week. I’ve never missed a show, and I absolutely love it. I talked about this a little earlier in the week, but I love coming here… Every day I come into work, I’m so grateful to be in the chair. And I think all the time about how fortunate I am. I’m also really glad that you all for the most part, a lot of wrestling fans really like what I’m doing and want me to be in the chair. Because I’m cognizant that it’s not always that way for people. I feel like — again, like I said earlier, a year ago I felt like I was working really hard and I was trying my best. And I feel like a year later, being in the same building and the same place… it feels like we’re in a better place than we were a year ago in many, many ways. For me, I don’t get that, so I’m always really grateful.”

On fan burnout:

“Now as a wrestling fan, wrestling’s on 52 weeks a year. So I realize that it takes a special kind of sports fan to have no offseason, and to follow a sport year-round. And there were times where I was a kid when there would be periods where I’d be playing basketball and miss some wrestling shows. And the next thing you know, you miss the show a couple weeks in a row. There were a couple times where in the ’90s I had a couple times like that. And then time after time, any time I got away from it, I always rediscovered my love for it. ANd being entrenched in it now for seven years without a week away from it? I’m obsessed with it. I love it so much, I never think about being away from it… so it’s really a pleasure to be here. And I never take it for granted how special it is.”

