Bret Hart Says He Doesn’t Know Who MJF Is

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart continues to be candid about the modern wrestling landscape, and during a recent appearance at the Johnny I Pro Show, “The Hitman” opened up about the opponents he wishes he could have faced during his legendary career.

Hart named several standout stars across multiple eras, beginning with an Olympic gold medalist.

“Kurt Angle would be one. I mean, there’s so there’s a lot of guys. Kurt Angle would be one of the first ones that comes to mind.”

He went on to deliver massive praise for Rey Mysterio, calling the masked icon potentially the greatest to ever do it.

“Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time. There’s nobody could lace—nobody can lace—Rey Mysterio’s shoes up. Like he was such a great wrestler and a great athlete and a great, like, he was just so good and such a smart wrestler and so amazing.”

Hart also singled out several top WWE stars he would’ve liked to test himself against.

“I found John Cena to be just such a a professional that I would love to have worked with him.”

“AJ Styles would be another guy I would love to work with. There’s a lot of guys I wished I could have worked with.”

Another dream match he wishes could’ve happened? Brock Lesnar.

“I would’ve like to wrestle Brock Lesnar. I’ve always understood that Brock Lesnar, like I heard that he wished that he had wrestled me one time. And I’ve always heard from different guys that Brock Lesnar is a professional. Like he’s really good. He’s not like Goldberg. I’m just saying he knows that he knows what the wrestling is all about and he does it right and some guys like Goldberg never understood it ever.”

Later in the Q&A, a fan asked Hart his thoughts on MJF—and Hart’s response made the room crack up.

“Who? MJF, who is that? Just curious though, who is it? As you can tell, I don’t watch a lot anymore.”

The comments continue Hart’s long-running tradition of blunt honesty, mixing high praise with sharp criticism, and reinforcing why he remains one of wrestling’s most compelling voices long after hanging up the boots.