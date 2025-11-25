AEW Confirms December UK Dates For Dynamite And Collision

AEW recently announced on its Twitter (X) account that it will return to the United Kingdom for its weekly TV shows, Dynamite and Collision, this December.

According to the announcement, the December 13th episode of Collision will take place at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will start at 4:30 PM ET to avoid competing with WWE’s Saturday Night Event, which will feature John Cena’s retirement match.

Additionally, it was announced that on December 17th, AEW Dynamite and Collision will be held at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Following their UK tour, All Elite Wrestling will head to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for their holiday-season episodes of Dynamite and Collision. Dynamite on 34th Street will be taped on Saturday, December 20th, while “Christmas Collision” will be taped the following day.