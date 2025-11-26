Thunder Rosa Provides Major Update On In-Ring Return

Thunder Rosa has shared an encouraging update on her road back to the ring, confirming that she is officially back in training after her latest injury setback. The former AEW Women’s World Champion posted a new Instagram story showing herself grinding through an intense workout inside her home gym in Texas, signaling that her in-ring return is getting closer.

Rosa revealed that she is “sweating it out” as she pushes through conditioning sessions to prepare for a full comeback. The update follows a challenging stretch for the fan favorite, who previously relinquished the AEW Women’s World Championship due to a serious back injury in 2022, then suffered a concussion in 2023.

Speaking directly to fans, Rosa detailed her current training routine:

“I’m training for my comeback. Once again, it’s all good. It’s 80 degrees in Texas…..I trained for an hour and started sweating 20 minutes in. Thanks to Melissa, she’s one of my strength and conditioning trainers. She’s freaking awesome.”

Rosa had already shared that her recovery was progressing positively, expressing confidence that she is nearing medical clearance. In a previous update, she told fans she was focused on finishing her rehabilitation:

“Right now, I’m just focusing on continuing my rehab from the injuries I had a couple of months ago. And I have really good news — everything is going really well. So, I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.”

Rosa has been sidelined since July following an undisclosed injury suffered during the women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. Her eventual return will be a major boost to the AEW women’s division, which has missed one of its most fiery, dynamic performers.

We wish Thunder Rosa a full and speedy recovery.