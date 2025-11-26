Ric Flair Explains The Difference Between WWE And AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Casino Beats about various topics, including AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

Flair said, “I can’t say enough good things about him. He is fantastic, and he is just a total gentleman, and I think he legitimately cares about everybody. They’re not just a number to him. I think he legitimately cares about everybody that works for him.”

On the difference between WWE and AEW:

“The difference between the two products at the minute is not just the technology, but it’s time as well. WWE/WWF has been around forever, and it’d be very difficult to overtake them. They have so much momentum, and now they have this new deal with ESPN. But I think it’s great for the business and for the guys that have an opportunity to work in other places as well.”