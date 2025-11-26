Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. This show will be the first episode following AEW Full Gear and will air on Thanksgiving Eve.

Dynamite is scheduled to start at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In action tonight, Kyle Fletcher from Don Callis Family will face AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, known as “The Rainmaker,” in a Continental Classic Gold League Match. Additionally, Darby Allin will compete against JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight, also in a Continental Classic Gold League Match. The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley will go up against Máscara Dorada in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.

Earlier matches announced for the show include the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) taking on the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a semifinal match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.