AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/26/2025): Nashville, TN.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on HBO Max and TBS from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., with the post-AEW Full Gear 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program.
On tap for the November 26, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches:
* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada
* Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight
* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal: Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)
* The Opps (HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe
