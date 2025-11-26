AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/26/2025): Nashville, TN.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on HBO Max and TBS from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., with the post-AEW Full Gear 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program.

On tap for the November 26, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches:

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal: Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

* The Opps (HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.