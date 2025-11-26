Backstage News On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Booking

Top AEW star Mercedes Moné, the reigning TBS Champion and Undisputed ROH Women’s World TV Champion, has experienced only a handful of losses in the company.

Many fans believe her rare defeats stem from her unwillingness to lose. However, according to Dave Meltzer in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is not the case.

During the discussion, a fan brought up The Hurt Syndicate, mentioning that some wrestlers give off vibes reminiscent of “Miro” and “Aleister Black.” Meltzer pointed out that Bobby Lashley has not suffered any pinfall losses in AEW, and he and Shelton Benjamin did not qualify for the Continental Classic tournament.

Meltzer explained that participation in the tournament typically means a wrestler has to incur some losses unless they emerge as the eventual winner. He emphasized that Lashley does not want to lose, despite his denials, and this is evident from the booking decisions.

In contrast to some wrestlers, Moné apparently has no issues with losing or how she is booked in AEW. According to Meltzer, her lengthy reign as TBS Champion—lasting over 545 days—along with her 13 championships across various promotions, is not due to a refusal to lose.

Meltzer noted that Moné loses at the appropriate times and that he has never heard of her having issues with losing; in fact, talents generally do not defeat her often.

Meltzer also reported in a previous episode of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Moné was open to losing to Athena in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Ultimately, Moné won the match and went on to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at All In: Texas, where Storm defeated Moné to retain her title.

Additionally, Kris Statlander defeated Moné last weekend at Full Gear to retain her title, although the TBS Championship was not on the line.

Meltzer speculated that Lashley and Benjamin’s situations differ from those of Miro and Black, as the latter may be trying to protect their positions ahead of a potential return to WWE.

Meanwhile, Meltzer believes Lashley and Benjamin are not considering a return to WWE at this time due to various factors, including their ages.