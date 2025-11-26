Harley Cameron Reveals Her Goals In AEW For 2026

AEW star Harley Cameron discussed several topics with TV Insider, including her desire for more television time and matches.

Cameron said, “I definitely feel so lucky that the hard work is definitely paying off. Obviously, it’s a busy and demanding schedule, but this is the thing everyone dreams for. There is not a day that I don’t feel grateful and thankful for the position I’m in. Honestly, I love being busy and the grind. It’s definitely very rewarding. You get a little tired sometimes, but there is not a second that goes by. I’m not very thankful for where I am.”

On teaming up with Willow Nightingale:

“I think the women’s division in AEW is the strongest it’s ever been. We have so many incredible performers that it really makes sense that this tournament is happening and the titles are happening. I think it will open a lot of great opportunities for future matches and tournaments even. Teaming with Willow is literally a dream come true. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but she was my first ever match in AEW when I was an extra. We were actually walking from backstage the other night and reflecting on how cool it is that I had no idea three years ago that when I was wrestling her that one day, we would be a tag team together in AEW. It just feels really special and full circle. She was always amazing since Day 1, and I’ve always looked up to her. She was always so kind and gracious when I was so new. That was my second match ever in my career against her on AEW Dark. It’s so cool working with her. She is such a talented athlete. I have really high hopes for us because we are two home grown. We have a lot of qualities that are similar. I think we just gel organically. It has been amazing working with her. I hope we can still do well. You never know. We can take the whole thing. I put faith in us.”

On her goals in AEW for 2026:

“I definitely feel more confident than ever with my ring work. I feel like I’m finding my groove; I feel like this year has been a year of growth and development. I’m hungrier than ever. I just want to do good work. I want to entertain and put on great matches. Obviously, the end goal is I want to have some gold around my waist. One thing for sure is I’m just going to be consistent and working hard. You never know what is in the future. I feel like if I have the level of growth this year next year then I’ll be really proud of myself.”