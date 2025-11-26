Paul Heyman Says 2025 Men’s WarGames “Must Top All Previous Matches”

Paul Heyman isn’t mincing words when it comes to the scale of this year’s Men’s WarGames match. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, the Special Counsel to “The Vision” laid out just how massive Saturday’s Survivor Series showdown truly is, declaring that the 2025 WarGames must top every installment that has come before it.

Heyman emphasized that the lineup for this year’s bout represents the most stacked collection of talent in WarGames history. He highlighted the star power on both sides, beginning with the trio that stood tall in Monday’s closing segment—Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes—along with the return of The Usos as a unified force.

“Well, I mean, first of all, the cast that’s in this WarGames is just, this is the greatest assembly of talent on either side. I mean, just the three people that you saw inside the ring at the top of the segment, Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief. There’s CM Punk, the World Champion. There’s Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed Champion. These are three of the biggest stars in WWE, plus the greatest tag team of all time, admittedly, The Usos.”

Heyman went on to spotlight the heavy-hitting lineup on his own team—Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed—calling the match a must-deliver moment for everyone involved.

“Plus, this is not only something where we understand the tradition of WarGames, and we have to deliver the greatest WarGames of all time, and we’re very cognizant of that fact, we have to top all the previous WarGames.”

Beyond the match itself, Heyman explained the strategic importance of the event for WWE’s broader business goals. With WrestleMania 42 tickets set to go on sale this Friday, Survivor Series: WarGames effectively doubles as a global showcase for the company’s biggest annual spectacle.

“But also, this is really an infomercial for WrestleMania, because, as you must know by now, there’s such a huge publicity push out there that the individual tickets for WrestleMania Saturday, WrestleMania Sunday, go on sale on Black Friday, on this Friday. So we are out there just showing the world. Hey, check out this spectacle. Check out what WWE is about and our biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Individual tickets going on sale. This is our audition for the world to come to Vegas for WrestleMania at the same time, giving the most bang for the buck and the greatest WarGames of all time.”

The Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego. Heyman’s squad enters with the crucial WarGames advantage, earned after Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated The Usos on Raw—setting the stage for a potentially explosive showdown.