Seth Rollins Reveals Expected Recovery Time And Possible WWE Return Date

Seth Rollins has shared a new update on his shoulder injury and the timeline for his eventual in-ring return. Rollins suffered the injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, where he landed hard after attempting a coast-to-coast headbutt. Despite the damage, Rollins finished the bout and captured the 2025 Crown Jewel Championship. The injury later forced him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, and he ultimately underwent surgery to repair the issue.

Appearing on Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer, Rollins opened up about his recovery and what fans can realistically expect in the coming months. Right now, Rollins’ primary focus is simply getting out of his arm sling.

“Once I get [the sling] off, which is in like another month, then it might be full vacation mode for a little while, before I lock in and have to start training to get ready to come back,” Rollins explained.

Kreischer then asked Rollins about how the ramp-up phase toward a return would look. Rollins admitted he still isn’t entirely sure, but expects a slow and steady progression.

“It’ll probably be gradual. I don’t even really know. My guess is eight to 12 weeks of, ‘Okay, now I have to stop eating like an asshole.’ Probably 12 weeks. Plus, we’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season. I’m hoping around February, after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, ‘Lock in. No more BS.’”

His wife, Becky Lynch — also a guest on the show — raised an eyebrow at that optimistic February target, prompting Rollins to rethink the estimate and offer a more realistic scenario. Current medical guidance projects a six-month recovery window, which would put him back around mid-April — cutting it extremely close for WrestleMania.

Rollins acknowledged the uncertainty and offered a revised expectation:

“Probably, after the Super Bowl and stuff. Give myself a month before I come back. I don’t even know. They say six months, so this could be April.”

While benched from the ring, Rollins has kept active with outside projects, including NFL-related media work. He is set to participate in the NFL Christmas on Netflix broadcast this year.

On WWE television, Rollins’ absence has been explained through a storyline attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, his former faction teammates who have since been positioned as destructive forces on Raw.

PWMania.com will continue to follow updates on Seth Rollins’ recovery and potential return date.