Becky Lynch Reveals Backstage Warning About Predatory WWE Star

Becky Lynch has revealed a disturbing backstage reality from her early years in WWE, opening up about a toxic situation female wrestlers were forced to navigate. Appearing on Bert Kreischer’s Something’s Burning show, Lynch spoke candidly about a male WWE star who allegedly used his power and influence to manipulate and punish women in the locker room.

Lynch declined to name the individual but described him as someone women were specifically warned about upon reaching the main roster. While female talent were often told to “stay away from the boys,” Lynch explained that this particular wrestler weaponized his status in a way that put women’s careers at risk no matter how they responded to him.

According to Lynch, the man would allegedly blacklist women whether they agreed to sleep with him or refused — leaving them with no safe option.

Lynch detailed the impossible choice women faced:

“I’m not going to name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who was like, ‘Be careful. Be careful, because if, one, he’ll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you. And if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you.’ So there was this line that you had to walk — this tightrope. You know him definitely. But anyway, at one point, it was like, how do you walk this line?”

Lynch did not offer further specifics, but her comments shed light on the difficult environment many women faced during an era where the locker room culture was vastly different from today’s.

The story has already sparked heavy discussion among fans online, with many speculating about the identity of the unnamed wrestler and reflecting on how far the company has come regarding women’s safety and treatment.

PWMania.com will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.