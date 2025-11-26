Vin Diesel Praises The Rock’s Performance In The Smashing Machine

Vin Diesel took to social media on Wednesday with an emotional tribute to both MMA icon Mark Kerr and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, following the release of the new biographical drama The Smashing Machine. Johnson stars in the film as Kerr, and Diesel used the opportunity to reflect on his personal history with the former UFC champion while also praising Johnson’s performance—marking another positive step in the longtime on-and-off relationship between the two Hollywood powerhouses.

Diesel revealed that he and Kerr share a deeper connection than most fans ever knew. According to Diesel, Kerr was one of the very first friends he made after relocating to California, and the MMA legend even helped him prepare for one of the biggest roles of his early career.

“I wanted to take a moment to talk about The Smashing Machine,” Diesel wrote. “What most people don’t realize is that Mark Kerr was one of the first friends I made when I moved from New York to California. We hit it off immediately, and the reason is simple: he is genuinely one of the kindest, most warm-hearted people you will ever meet. He actually trained me for the first XXX, so in a beautiful way, he was there at the beginning of my action career. That’s the kind of friend he’s been from day one.”

Diesel then shifted the spotlight onto Dwayne Johnson. Despite the two having had their share of public tension over the years, Diesel’s message was filled with admiration—both for Johnson’s work ethic and for the impact he has had on the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel even credited a fan suggestion for planting the seed that led to Johnson joining the franchise as Luke Hobbs.

“And let me celebrate Dwayne,” Diesel continued. “People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day. I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne. What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable. When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame.”

Diesel also commended Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr in The Smashing Machine, applauding the authenticity and emotional depth of the performance.

“Mark Kerr is so deserving of this moment… and Dwayne really did it… He brought us back in time and shined doing it.”

Diesel closed his tribute by reflecting on the broader impact of the film—highlighting Kerr’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame and celebrating the inclusion of other MMA legends in the movie.

“Speaking of hall of fame… watching Mark Kerr get inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame because his story was finally told was such a proud moment,” Diesel wrote. “This is a man who would often tell me about the kids he was teaching to wrestle, to fight, to take ownership of their lives usually for no money at all. The fact that Mark Coleman was included in the film was such a treat, and Bas Rutten’s performance was stellar.”

Diesel’s tribute not only praised the film but also highlighted the long-standing personal and professional connections between all three men—Kerr, Johnson, and Diesel—giving fans a rare glimpse into the relationships behind some of combat sports and Hollywood’s most recognizable figures.