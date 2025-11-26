CM Punk Says Women’s WarGames Match Should Main Event Survivor Series

CM Punk, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has shared his pick for which match deserves to close this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event—and he believes the women should headline. Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Punk made the case that the Women’s WarGames match, which features the in-ring return of his wife AJ Lee, has all the ingredients needed for the show’s main event spotlight.

The Women’s WarGames bout features Team Rhea Ripley—AJ Lee, Ripley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Alexa Bliss—taking on Team Nia Jax, which includes Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Lash Legend. The match brings together five former Women’s World Champions and the long-awaited return of AJ Lee inside the double cage.

Punk openly admitted his bias while still making a strong argument for the women:

“I’m a little biased, my wife is obviously in that match, and I’m excited to watch it. I think the women should be the main event. Selfishly, I do probably think us guys will main event. There’s two titles involved in there. They’re not on the line, but star power is off the charts.”

The Men’s WarGames match features Punk himself teaming with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos against the powerhouse squad of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. With two world champions, four former world champions, and some of WWE’s biggest mainstream names, many expect the men’s match to headline.

But Punk doubled down on the women having equal—if not greater—star power, especially with AJ Lee stepping into WarGames for the first time after years away from WWE:

“I also think the star power is off the charts when it comes to the women. AJ Lee, coming back to wrestling and being in a cage match is a big deal. She gets to punch Becky Lynch in the face. I can only imagine how good that is going to feel. But IYO SKY Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, just a huge all-star, babyface, dream team. And I can’t wait to see all those girls. I feel like it’s almost like The Breakfast Club. They have their Bender, their princess, their nerd, they have their jock. And they have their crazy goth, Rhea Ripley, and I don’t know, just something something about that team.”

Survivor Series: WarGames airs live this Saturday, November 29, from Petco Park in San Diego. Both WarGames matches feature stacked lineups, but CM Punk is making it clear—he wants the women to close the show.