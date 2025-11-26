Becky Lynch Criticizes 2019 WWE Creative; Lacey Evans Fires Back

Becky Lynch has sparked a fresh round of headlines after reflecting on her creative direction in 2019, specifically her post–WrestleMania 35 feud with Lacey Evans. Speaking with Bert Kreischer on Something’s Burning, Lynch didn’t hold back when discussing the abrupt shift in booking that followed her history-making main event victory.

Lynch admitted she felt the transition from headlining WrestleMania to facing a relatively unproven Lacey Evans was a major comedown creatively.

“Coming out of that [WrestleMania 35], I start working with Lacey Evans right out of the gate. God bless her, but she wasn’t, you know, for me to go from the main event of WrestleMania to somebody who hadn’t done anything was terrible.”

Evans, who has been inactive from WWE since 2023, quickly fired back on Twitter/X with a pointed response aimed directly at Lynch.

*“Dont hate the player. Hate the game. 😘 the only person who shoot cried more than you was the baby I had on my hip while taking all the opportunities. 🫠 if/when I come back…..you will STILL do nothing but gently shake my hand and say ‘how cute my little family is’ backstage.”

Evans’ reply immediately went viral, reigniting discussion about WWE’s women’s division in 2019 and the creative choices surrounding Lynch’s historic run as “The Man.”

As of now, Evans has not indicated any concrete plans for an in-ring return, while Lynch continues to remain one of WWE’s most prominent stars.