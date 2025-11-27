Another Top WWE Star Reveals Backstage Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Fall From 11/24 Raw

What was the reaction backstage to the all-time hilarious blooper from Monday’s WWE Raw that saw Brock Lesnar fall and bust his ass during his ring entrance inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma?

Allow Bronson Reed to explain.

“The Tribal Thief” from The Vision appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast for an interview this week, during which he peeled back the curtain to share the reaction to the slip-and-fall that “The Beast Incarnate” endured on November 24.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about this subject.

On his reccollection of the blooper: “I saw him slip and somehow back-roll, get straight back to his feet. And in my mind, I was like, he’s either going to laugh this off, which he seemed to do — he laughed it off, we got to business — or he’s going to be very angry and all those guys in the ring are going to pay for it.”

On the mood backstage afterwards: “Everyone was quite chill about it. I think Brock himself said it. He walked through the curtains and he had slipped on something… Drew said in his entrance he almost slipped. So I don’t know if someone had wet their hair or some oil or something was out there on that entrance way.”

On how the same thing happening to someone else wouldn’t have gone off as well: “If that was someone else and they slipped, they’d probably fall on their ass and that’d be it. People wouldn’t engage anymore from there… But because it’s Brock Lesnar, he almost back-rolled and got straight back to his feet, took his cowboy hat off, and you knew, ‘Oh, he’s still going to beat the hell out of people.’”

