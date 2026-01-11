CJ Perry Wants Chris Jericho Back In WWE For Royal Rumble 2026

Former WWE star CJ Perry, known as Lana, spoke with TMZ’s Inside the Ring about various topics, including her desire to see pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho make a return to WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Perry said, “So, I would say for a man, Chris Jericho. I would love to see him return. I love to see all the anticipation he builds, even if he goes somewhere else, it’s still really exciting because we’re talking about it. You know, there’s all these little there’s noise all over the internet about it. And he’s also been always so incredible at this. Like when he debuted at in WCW and then went to WWE, lot of noise around his where is he going to go? What’s happening? When he left WWE, New Japan, AEW, always a lot of noise. He knows how to promote. He knows the three Ps. Promote, promote, promote. I’ve been on the Chris Jericho Cruise and that was phenomenal experience. I mean, this man knows how to put asses in seats.”

On Chris Jericho knowing how to work the fans:

“He knows he knows how to work us all and I’m really excited about it. He knows how to make us just crave for something. I was actually when he came back to Monday Night Raw in 2014, Rusev and I were there and the music, the place exploded. I mean, break the walls down. The whole place was screaming.”

On wanting Paige back in WWE:

“Paige. Yeah, she she’s so was so so over. She when she debuted in 2014, she literally won the Divas Championship and I would love to see her face Rhea Ripley, you know. That would be a dream.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)