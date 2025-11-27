Bayley Reveals The Exact Moment She Became A Wrestling Fan

WWE Superstar Bayley has revealed the moment that made her fall in love with professional wrestling — and the Hall of Famer responsible for inspiring her career. Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former multi-time women’s champion said it was “Macho Man” Randy Savage who first captured her imagination.

Bayley explained that although wrestling was always on at home, nothing stood out to her until the unmistakable charisma of Savage pulled her in.

“Nothing really caught my attention until I saw Macho Man one time,” Bayley recalled. “I was just walking by the living room, and I saw Macho Man come out, and it’s just like one of those cliché things that you hear, but it was so true. I was just glued from then on, just something about him. You know, I mean, it’s Macho Man. We were just talking about him the other day. He’s my favorite and still is.”

Even now, Bayley says Savage continues to shape her approach to performance, noting that his presence carried an unteachable quality she still tries to channel.

“I pull so much inspiration from him because he’s just energy and that’s, you know, you can’t even explain it,” she said. “You can’t teach it, but everything he was, you gravitated towards him.”

Bayley has often credited her childhood inspirations for molding her career path, but this is one of the clearest insights yet into the exact moment that sparked a lifelong passion — and ultimately put her on the road to becoming one of WWE’s most decorated women’s wrestlers.