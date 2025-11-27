CM Punk Predicts GUNTHER Will Be John Cena’s Final Opponent

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on the show “Up and Adams” to discuss various topics. He talked about the significance of saying goodbye in real time to a sports hero like John Cena, a 17-time World Champion and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Additionally, he compared Cena to Wayne Gretzky.

Punk said, “Cena is, I think, our Wayne Gretzky, I’ve been saying. [He] is somebody who’s just kind of held it down for a very, very long time. And for him to wrap it up — watching him exit with such style and grace and dignity has been has been a real treat. We we don’t get to often say goodbye in real time to our sports heroes. So this is this is one time we can. Especially with how physical this is, how physical NFL is. Everything, every game, every match is fleeting. Could end like that. So you know, he’s leaving with his health.”

On who he thinks Cena will face in his final match in December:

“Well, perfect probably would have been me. But you know, you can’t really see, the title’s over here somewhere… who’s the perfect opponent that’s actually in the field? I mean, right now I don’t know if it’s perfect, but it’s looking like GUNTHER. Because I’ve been in the ring with him and I know what he can do, and I don’t know who else in that tournament can beat him right now.”

