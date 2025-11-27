Steve Austin Explains Why His Feud With Vince McMahon Changed Wrestling Forever

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently appeared on Dirty Mo Media to discuss his favorite feuds and opponents throughout his illustrious career with the company.

Austin said, “I loved working with The Rock, and WrestleMania 17 was a hell of a ride. And I loved working with Vince because the Vince feud transcended wrestling for two years. It was water-cooler talk. I don’t care what you did at lunch; you met [someone], and you asked, ‘Hey man, did you see what Stone Cold and Vince did last night?’ And Vince was an awesome opponent because he feels this stuff as much as I do. The guy—he’s an animal. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met in my life, and I love the guy.”

On his WrestleMania 13 Match against Bret “The Hitman” Hart:

“That match at WrestleMania 13, I knew I had those people from Jump Street. I dived on him, started whipping his a**, and we go into the barricade. I started bleeding like a stuck pig. And finally, after a couple of attempts, he turns me over to that sharpshooter, and I’m lying there, and I’m in a push-up position, and I’m trying to escape. And we love working in Chicago because, first of all, the fans are terrific, and the acoustics in that building—that’s a wooden ceiling. So when they yell, you get an immediate response. I was laying there bleeding like a stuck pig. That moment was finishing that match, executing a double turn, and laying there. I just worked my a** off, and so did Bret; he really brought it that match.”

On how he loved working with Hart:

“I loved working with Bret Hart. He was just awesome. There was a trust and respect there, and he saw me coming up. He had taken some time off to get his knee cleaned up, and he picked me as his opponent to come back for a Survivor Series match, and that helped me when we feuded a year later.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

