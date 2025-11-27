Rey Mysterio’s AAA Return Streaming Live On YouTube This Friday

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is scheduled to appear at this Friday’s AAA Alianzas event, which will take place at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico.

AAA has confirmed via Twitter (X) that the show will be streamed live on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Mysterio made his return to WWE television on November 5th when he confronted his son, Dominik Mysterio, who is the AAA Mega Champion and part of The Judgment Day. Rey rejected Dominik’s claims of being the greatest luchador of all time.

In response, Dominik attempted to attack his father, but Rey countered with the 619 move. Earlier this week on RAW, Mysterio also returned to the ring, defeating JD McDonagh in a singles match.

The AAA Alianzas event featuring Rey Mysterio will begin at 10:15 PM ET / 7:15 PM PT.