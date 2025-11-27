Maxxine Dupri Reveals She “Blacked Out” During Her RAW In-Ring Debut

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri spoke with Wrestling Republic about various topics, including her portrayal of a character who didn’t know how to wrestle.

Dupri said, “It was a shoot, yes. [laughs] My favorite thing is when people would say to me at like a meet and greet like, ‘Oh, I just love how you like are able to play this character that doesn’t know how to wrestle.’ And I always say, ‘I am honored that you think I’m that talented.’ I wish I knew exactly what I was doing, and every mistake and every moment was a joke and I was I was in on the joke.”

On making her WWE in-ring debut on RAW:

“My first match in front of an audience was on Monday Night Raw. And like, that was crazy, I actually remember nothing. I completely blacked out, I was so nervous. I almost threw up after because I don’t think I took one single breath for four minutes straight. And like, the match was probably a minute but I’m saying four minutes — like, the time the music hit, I stopped breathing. I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but I have to survive this.’ It was crazy. And it’s just been a beautiful thing getting to go on that ride with the WWE Universe. Obviously, there was moments where I wish I was more advanced and could have more control in certain scenarios, but that’s just part of my story.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)