Andrade Says WWE Added Non-Compete After His AEW Return

Former WWE star Andrade appeared on DeporTV to discuss various topics, including the conclusion of his time in WWE.

Andrade said, “I returned to WWE a year and a half ago, I was in AEW, and at that time I was happy earning millions but I was married. My ex-wife’s name is Charlotte Flair and the idea was to return to WWE, to be with her, and many things happened. We got divorced and I was not comfortable in some things, I had a warning call because many medicines and supplements that in Mexico can be consumed but not there. We have certain restrictions on recipes that we cannot consume as athletes because of doping and things like that. I was also a little annoyed.”

On his WWE exit and his the situation regarding the non-compete clause:

“I talked to WWE, we reached an agreement to leave WWE and we ended up in the best way in that time. Then I returned to AEW, I imagine they didn’t like WWE (that he returned to AEW), I really don’t know. I’m very grateful to WWE. Since the lawyer I had was also my ex-wife’s lawyer, you can’t use the same lawyer anymore. The contract I signed, the lawyer did not realize a clause of 12 months without competition, and from there they took that clause. Right now we are in that phase. It wouldn’t be a year, we’re negotiating. I’m going to be 3 months inactive and I can’t compete worldwide.”

On WWE invoking the clause after his AEW return:

“At first I didn’t have clause, I could fight leaving WWE. Then the clause came when they saw me debut in AEW. Well, now it’s nothing more than getting ready and a normal day is waking up, having dinner, training, going down to the beach, sunbathing, tanning, more than anything not thinking about that.”

On how long he expects to be out of action:

“My lawyers are already talking to the WWE lawyers, they are already reaching an arrangement. I don’t know the exact date but let’s hope it’s in a month, a week, or before.”

On fighting the non-compete:

“We can fight, we can go to court, but the lawyers told me that the process may be longer. It is also the expense, the process, and they are trying to negotiate so as not to go to court. They have reached a good arrangement and are doing things better. I think I have a date and my lawyer too, but it remains for WWE to officially sign it to say ‘okay, this is the day Andrade returns to the ring.’”

