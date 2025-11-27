Saraya On The Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya discussed various topics with Poker Scout, including her victory in the AEW Women’s World Title match at All In: London.

Saraya said, “When Tony told me the night before, I cried my eyes out because I never thought that I would ever be back in the ring again, first and foremost. I never thought I’d win a championship again, I never thought that moment was ever gonna come for me ever again. I got told I would never wrestle again in my lifetime and then for some reason my neck miraculously recovered; I don’t know what happened. Maybe I’d like to say my sobriety and healthy living kind of helped, but having my family be a part of it and in my home country in front of my home people, it was just such a wild emotional experience, I was crying my eyes out. As soon as I came back, everybody was there, my buddies, everyone was surrounding me and giving me hugs and stuff, and it was just such a powerful moment and that’s something I’ll never forget and I’m so grateful for Tony for giving me the opportunity.”

On the differences between working for Tony Khan and Vince McMahon:

“I wouldn’t say I liked one over the other, it was just very different, it was just a different work environment. That’s like saying ‘What are you from McDonald’s or like Burger King?’ They’re both food places, they just run a little bit differently. I did like working over there, I had a lot of fun, the backstage was really, really great. It made me a little nervous when there was no writing sometimes, because we’re used to getting at least bullet points of what they want us to say in WWE. So I kind of love the structure over in WWE but I also like the freedom that you had in AEW so it’s really hard to figure out. I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to work in both places. Like whoever leaves WWE, I tell them to go to AEW and enjoy your time there and if someone leaves AEW, I say go to WWE, and you’ll enjoy your time there. I know it feels like a political answer, but I just love that there’s like multiple places you can go, like even Impact now, they did such a good job on their pay-per-view and they sold out an arena and you haven’t seen Impact do that in a very long time, so like they’re really doing something special over there as well. So the three companies, there are opportunities for people now, there was only one company years ago.”