Paul Heyman Believes John Cena Will Deliver His Best Survivor Series Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including his concerns about Seth Rollins’ return.

Heyman said, “Always worried about Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins is an all-time great competitor, a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer. It’s terrible what happened to Seth Rollins. It’s even more terrible what Bron Breaker did to Seth Rollins. And I think WWE itself is looking forward to Seth Rollins’ return, whenever that may be.”

On what fans should expect from John Cena at this weekend’s Survivor Series:

“The greatest John Cena Survivor Series performance you’ve ever seen. John Cena is going out on top. John Cena is going out the same way John Cena came in. The hardest-working man in the business. And nothing but props for everything that John Cena brings to the table.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)