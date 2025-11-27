WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Huge Future For Je’Von Evans

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had high praise for rising NXT sensation Je’Von Evans during a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, predicting that the young star is on track for a long and lucrative career.

Henry acknowledged Evans’ current level of success but emphasized that the 20- or 21-year-old is still early in his earning years. He expects Evans’ next contract to reflect WWE’s desire to keep him locked in for the long haul.

“I’m sure he’s not making big-time player money. He’s making a nice little hunk of change, but I guarantee you his next contract, they’re going to pay him through the nose because they don’t want him to go anywhere else,” Henry said.

The World’s Strongest Man went on to highlight Evans’ extraordinary upside, stressing that age should not limit his value—especially with the kind of future he believes Evans has ahead.

“Does he deserve less because he’s young? That dude will be wrestling 20 years from now. I mean, like, you just got to wrap your brain around that for a second. If he’s 20 or 21 years old with his talent and the way that he understands the business and— Guys, he’s going to slow down in about 12 years. And then in about 15 years, he’ll be in his championship area, the last five years of his career. If he’s blessed to have 20 more years, there’s no rush.”

Henry also took aim at critics who complain about wrestlers’ earnings or potential earnings, suggesting that such complaints come from a place of resentment.

“There’s enough money going around for everybody. The people that complain about other people’s money are people that either don’t have none or they failed and they never were able to reach the top of the upper crest, right? And they’re envious and jealous of it.”

Evans continues to be one of the breakout stars of NXT in 2025, with major names across WWE and AEW already publicly acknowledging his rapid ascent.